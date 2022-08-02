Jake Gyllenhaal To Star In Road House Reboot Directed By Doug Liman For Prime Video

We live in an era of remakes and reboots, but this one sure feels strange. Prime Studios announced today that they've hit the green light on a "reimagined take" on the 1989 action classic "Road House." The Patrick Swayze-starring film is deeply beloved by fans and really doesn't need a remake, but at least this one will have some serious talent behind it. Jake Gyllenhaal is set to star, and if his career's taught us anything, it's that this man can play literally anyone and make it compelling. Will he be good at ripping out throats? Only time will tell, but I have high hopes. It's been a long, long road to this "Road House" remake, so maybe this time's the ticket?

"Road House" will be directed by Doug Liman, best known for helming "The Bourne Identity" and "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," so at least he understands action and fight choreography, though the badass factor will definitely be up to Gyllenhaal to bring to the table, and Swayze's are some seriously tough shoes to fill. Thankfully, he'll have a great cast to join him and some talented folks behind the scenes to help!