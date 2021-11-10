MGM's Road House Reboot May Be Back In Business With Jake Gyllenhaal And Doug Liman In Talks

And while we're here, we should fill you in on the plot of "Road House," because it's truly insane in the best way.

As we mentioned earlier, Swayze plays a charismatic cooler, but his role at the Double Deuce bar is so much more than that. Swayze's character, Dalton, cleans up the divy, dangerous bar so effectively that, in a cute metaphor for personal growth, it blossoms into a legitimately nice establishment that no longer needs to keep its bands locked in a cage, safe from the unruly crowd. As Dalton cleans up shop (and does tai chi for some reason), he fires a few folks with connections to a corrupt local businessman and ends up having to defend the entire town from his cruel ways. He also falls in love with a local doctor, because why not? Also, did I mention his bouncer mentor is Sam Elliott? There's truly so much going on in this film, including multiple explosions, more bar fights than you can shake a pool cue at, and so much more.

Some hardcore "Road House" fans might be riled up by the news of another possible reboot, but they don't have much to worry about ... Yet. This remake could still get bounced right out of Hollywood just like the Rousey version. Gyllenhaal and Liman are in talks to act and direct the movie, respectively, but neither has been confirmed. We can't even say for sure if Gyllenhaal would be taking on Swayze's role as Dalton, or if he's playing another character. He may even be cast in an entirely new role just for the reboot. On top of that, both Gyllenhaal and Liman are in the middle of different projects right now, so even if they were close to officially joining "Road House," production would still be a long way off.

That being said, if there's one crowd of people I wouldn't want to make angry, it would be "Road House" fans. If anyone knows how to take a punch a keep on swinging, it would be them.