The Iron Claw: Everything We Know So Far About Zac Efron's Wrestling Movie

While there isn't a whole lot of information about the film itself, we do have a logline:

Based on a true story, the film follows the rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day.

The description doesn't mention this, but part of that fall is the fact that Von Erich had six sons, five of whom became wrestlers themselves. The youngest died at the age of six after being accidentally shocked and drowned. Another died of acute enteritis. Three of his sons died of suicide. Kevin Von Erich is the only one of his sons still living at the time of this writing.

Von Erich's career began in football in the 1950s, until he changed his trajectory. He was trained by Stu Hart, and became a star over the years, in the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), and World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW). He held the AWA World Heavyweight Championship for a time during the 1960s. He also served as NWA President, and the WCCW President. He was known as Tetsu no Tsume ("The Iron Claw") in Japan where he had a big impact on the sport.

It isn't clear how much of the film will concentrate on the tragic circumstances of Von Erich's life, and how much will be on how his family was a part of the world of wrestling, but either way, the story is fascinating, if terribly sad. We also don't know if the "curse" angle will be in there at all, though it would be surprising if it isn't mentioned at some point.