Star Wars Bits: Light & Magic, The Great Circle, Knights Of The Old Republic Delay, And More

Blast Points Podcast has two great new episodes, one about Adam Christopher's "Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith" and another about the sound of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith."

"In this latest chapter of our long running series based on JW Rinzler's incredible "Sounds of Star Wars" book, we are going over the unique and exciting sound of "Revenge of the Sith!" It's a film where madman genius Ben Burtt took the sound highway to the crazy zone while simultaneously knowing exactly where to hold back. Join us as we go over it all, from giggling Buzz Droids to exploding volcano sounds!" Listen here.

On Talking Bay 94, host Brandon Wainerdi interviews David Menkin, the voice of LEGO Luke Skywalker.

"Today, I'm talking to newcomer to the 'Star Wars' universe, David Menkin. David recently voiced Luke Skywalker in the incredibly popular and well received 'LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.' We dive into his inspirations and the journey to voicing one of the most popular characters in the galaxy." Listen here.

On Skytalkers, Charlotte and Caitlin have a fantastic episode about "Light & Magic" featuring interviews with the cast.

"We attended a couple of incredible roundtable interviews for 'Light & Magic', Lawrence Kasdan's 6-part documentary series about Industrial Light & Magic. We couldn't recommend the series more. We spoke to Lawrence Kasdan, the director of 'Light & Magic', and writer of 'The Empire Strikes Back,' 'Return of the Jedi,' 'The Force Awakens,' 'Solo: A Star Wars Story,' and so much more. Then, we talked to special effects masters Phil Tippett and Dennis Muren about the changing industry and their friendship. Finally, we spoke with Janet Lewin, the Senior Vice President and General Manager of ILM today about the Volume, the sequel trilogy and Rogue One, and more." Listen here.

Pink Milk is a podcast in which hosts (and husbands) Bryan and Tom talk "Star Wars" through a queer lens. This week, they're talking about their "Star Wars" origin stories!

"Tonight we're celebrating our 200th episode! Thank you so much to everyone who's supported us along our journey of 200 episodes! It's ABSOLUTELY nuts! To celebrate our journey we're going to talk about our beginnings and we're going to talk about the beginnings of some of our favorite characters from around that galaxy far, far away!" Listen here.

The Resistance Broadcast is the official "Star Wars" podcast of Star Wars News Net. Check out their recent episode, in which they discuss all the latest news on "Andor."

"Our thoughts on the latest news and footage from 'Star Wars: Andor,' the reported budget for the upcoming live-action series 'Skeleton Crew,' and John Boyega's praise for 'Obi-Wan Kenobi.' That and more, including your submitted questions in Ask The Resistance!" Listen here.

Hosted by Gerry Cable and Scotty Jayro, The Bombadcast is all about positivity in the fandom and creating a connected community. Listen here.

Around the Galaxy is a "Star Wars" fan talk show. Every week, Pete Fletzer brings you conversations with authors, personalities, actors, creators, and super-fans talking about their "Star Wars" journey. Joining Pete in the latest episode is Mark Von Ohlen of Denuo Novo.

"Mark Von Ohlen is a brand manager at Denuo Novo, the premium collectibles company known for their top of the line 'Star Wars' helmets and costuming pieces. Mark shares the story of the takeover from Anovos and the drive to support the customers who were left hanging by them. He is also the host of a podcast called Rebels Revisited and is a devotee of the 'Star Wars: Rebels' animated series." Listen here.

Join Silver and Cat on Into the Garbage Chute where they dumpster dive into every corner of the galaxy far, far away and the fandom it attracts. Check out their latest episode where they discuss "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones" 20 years later. Listen here.

Sistas with Sabers is a podcast made for and by Black female fans of "Star Wars." It's a safe space for Black female fans to connect, support each other and share their experience with the world. For their latest episode about "Obi-Wan Kenobi," listen here.