Lucasfilm EVP Lynwen Brennan Talks Light And Magic, Challenges Facing VFX, Star Wars, And More [Interview]

With all the technological leaps that VFX have made over the years, especially in a relatively short amount of time, do you feel like the challenges of visual effects departments have changed any at all as the technology has gotten better?

I think it depends, because the visual effects industry is really broad. So there is definitely work that is done that is based on innovations that have come in the past, and it becomes more about executing it and executing it in an increasingly more believable way. Then there is work that has never been done before and requires new innovation. And ILM does a broad spectrum of work. We always look for work that requires some innovation and some boundary pushing. So for us, we've got a good mix. We might be doing a film that has very invisible effects using very well-trodden paths. And then we're doing work that, as I said, has never been done before. StageCraft is a great example of that, for example.

But there isn't a week that goes by at ILM right now where we're not innovating, and we're not a little scared whether we're going to pull it off, but also confident that we're going to pull it off. So there is always something new to be done. There are always things that the industry, in general, hasn't quite nailed, and there is more innovation to make the work more believable. And as I said, we always seek out that type of work. So I don't think there's ever going to be a time where we just kind of rest and just say, "Okay, we've got all the boxes checked."

Is there any particular project you remember being absolutely floored by the visual effects work that was done on it? Something that just completely mystified you and never thought would be possible?

The project that made me determined I was going to work at ILM one day is "Jurassic Park." I remember that moment in the theater and thinking, "That just looks so real, but there's no way it's real," and just wanting to be part of that. Since I've been at the company, oh, there's just so many things that come to mind that when they were brought up, were ideas that you thought, "How are we going to pull this off?" But you have confidence that you will. Then when you see, it's still astounding. So again, I come back to StageCraft. Every time I walk on that volume, it is just unbelievable. Just the fact that we can change context so quickly there. You know you're in The Volume, but your brain is so tricked to believe that it's real. That is the thing that's currently astounding me.