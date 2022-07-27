Classic Western High Noon Is Becoming A Broadway Stage Play From Forrest Gump Writer

The Western genre may not be as prolific as it was half a century ago, but "High Noon" continually remains one of the seminal pieces of American Western cinema. Directed by Fred Zinneman and starring Gary Cooper as Will Kane and Grace Kelly as his wife Amy, "High Noon" is about a former marshal preparing to leave his small New Mexico town with his new wife when he learns that a rough and tumble criminal Frank Miller, someone he put in jail, has been released and is looking for revenge. Kane tries his best to recruit other deputies to assist him in the inevitable showdown, but when everyone turns yellow-bellied, Kane must face down Miller and his motley crew on his own.

The story sounds as classic as any Western can get, but what made "High Noon" such a standout work is the way in which the story was told. Taking a page from Alfred Hitchcock's "Rope," the events in "High Noon" take place in real-time, with frequent shots and references to clocks shown to raise the stakes and emphasize the impending arrival of Frank Miller. Few films have ever been able to pull off the real-time thrills of "High Noon," especially in a story that is not locked to a singular location. As was announced today, "High Noon" is now getting the Broadway treatment, and will be adapted for the stage by "Forrest Gump" screenwriter Eric Roth. The storytelling technique makes "High Noon" a perfect candidate for theatrical adaptation, and given Broadway's current obsession with adapting popular films, it's a shock that "High Noon" hasn't already made the jump to the proscenium.