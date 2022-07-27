Never Have I Ever Season 3 Trailer: #Daxton Goes Instagram Official

When we first met Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) in the first season of "Never Have I Ever," she was so bad at processing her emotions that she threw herself in the path of messy teen romance, made terrible life decisions, and basically blew up her life by alienating all of her loved ones. One coyote attack and two boyfriends later, Devi still isn't the best decision-maker in the world, but she's certainly grown up. And somehow in the chaos of it all, she managed to capture the hearts of two different boys: popular swimmer Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnett) and her longtime frenemy Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison). Unsurprisingly, this only led to more chaos.

With the series finally returning for a third season, it's time to finally settle on an answer: Team Ben or Team Paxton? Last year, the answer was both, which quickly turned into neither when the two scorned boys learned that Devi was juggling relationships with both of them. But after another season of apologizing, righting her wrongs, and doing some much-needed growth, Devi might actually be ready for a relationship now! Maybe. Her therapist says otherwise, but hey, when has Devi ever listened to logic?

Last we saw these teens, the love triangle seemed to have found its resolution. After a season of punishing Devi for cheating on him, Paxton admitted his lingering feelings for her and joined her at the winter dance. It would've been a fairy tale ending, if only Ben hadn't realized his feelings for Devi in the exact same moment. So what's next? You can find out in the first trailer for "Never Have I Ever" season 3 down below.