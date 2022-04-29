Love, Victor Season 3 First Look: The Teen Drama Makes A Callback To Love, Simon As Final Season Hits Both Disney+ And Hulu
Time to bid adieu to awkward coffee dates and longing stares — Hulu's wholesome teen comedy "Love, Victor" is nearing its end, with a third and final season set to arrive on June 15, 2022. For its final chapter, Disney recently announced that the show is also making its way to Disney+, the streamer it was initially set to premiere on before "mature themes" got in the way.
A spin-off of the Greg Berlanti's rom-com "Love, Simon," the series follows a new set of characters at Creekwood High, not long after Simon Spier publicly came out at the school and sparked change in the right direction. The first two seasons focused on new student Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino), a gay Puerta Rican teen coming to terms with his sexuality while grappling with a family crisis (his parents' potential divorce). The third season is set to pick up right where we left off, in the middle of a cliffhanger that sees Victor facing down a complicated decision — which boy should he date?! Ah, a tale as old as time.
The third season catches many of its teen characters at a crossroads: When we last left them, Victor's neighbor and best friend Felix (Anthony Turpel) declared his feelings to Victor's sister, Pilar (Isabella Ferreira). Elsewhere, Felix' ex-girlfriend Lake (Bebe Wood) was leaning to move forward and even acted on a spark she felt with Lucy (Ava Capri). As for the slow-burn romance between Mia (Rachel Hilson) and Andrew (Mason Gooding), it took an abrupt turn as the pair embarked on a trip to find Mia's mother. And after months of separation and considering ending their marriage for good, Victor's parents reunited. But the biggest question of all remains unanswered — who will Victor choose?
First look at Love, Victor season 3
Hulu recently released four new images from the upcoming season, to get the hype train rolling forward for the June premiere. From the looks of it, "Love, Victor" is clearly trying to throw us off the scent with these pictures and we won't get any real answers until the final season arrives in full. The second season cliffhanger saw Victor chasing after one of the boys he spent the season battling feelings for — either his first boyfriend Benji (George Sear) or newcomer Rahim (Anthony Keyvan). After both boys revealed their feelings, Victor was faced with a choice. In the spirit of the rom-com grand gesture, he rushed to someone's front door to ring their doorbell — but we never learned whose.
The above image shows Rahim, wearing his elegant white suit from the season finale. He anxiously peers out a window — perhaps at the front door where Victor stands! Or perhaps this is some clever misdirection, and Rahim will stare out to see nobody as Victor knocks on Benji's door instead. It's all in the eye of the beholder, and it doesn't help that the second image shows Victor strolling down the street with Benji.
This means one of two things — the duo has either rekindled their romance, or Victor is putting a final nail on the coffin of this relationship. It's hard to read but Benji doesn't look thrilled and Victor looks especially nervous... but then again, when isn't he?
The elusive third option is that Victor makes a terrible decision a la Devi Vishwakumar from "Never Have I Ever" and says yes to both of his potential suitors! Which would end horribly. Since he's in the middle of a love dilemma, there's only one thing left for Victor to do — ride a Ferris wheel!
The final photo shows Victor beside the infamous Ferris wheel where Nick Robinson's Simon Spier finally connected with his love interest in-person. Could this also be where Victor's love story peaks? Only time will tell.
Here's the official synopsis for the third and final season of "Love, Victor":
"This season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery – not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be. With their post-high-school plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures."
"Love, Victor" season 3 will debut on Hulu and Disney+ on June 15, 2022.