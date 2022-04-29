Love, Victor Season 3 First Look: The Teen Drama Makes A Callback To Love, Simon As Final Season Hits Both Disney+ And Hulu

Hulu recently released four new images from the upcoming season, to get the hype train rolling forward for the June premiere. From the looks of it, "Love, Victor" is clearly trying to throw us off the scent with these pictures and we won't get any real answers until the final season arrives in full. The second season cliffhanger saw Victor chasing after one of the boys he spent the season battling feelings for — either his first boyfriend Benji (George Sear) or newcomer Rahim (Anthony Keyvan). After both boys revealed their feelings, Victor was faced with a choice. In the spirit of the rom-com grand gesture, he rushed to someone's front door to ring their doorbell — but we never learned whose.

Hulu

The above image shows Rahim, wearing his elegant white suit from the season finale. He anxiously peers out a window — perhaps at the front door where Victor stands! Or perhaps this is some clever misdirection, and Rahim will stare out to see nobody as Victor knocks on Benji's door instead. It's all in the eye of the beholder, and it doesn't help that the second image shows Victor strolling down the street with Benji.

Huklu

This means one of two things — the duo has either rekindled their romance, or Victor is putting a final nail on the coffin of this relationship. It's hard to read but Benji doesn't look thrilled and Victor looks especially nervous... but then again, when isn't he?

The elusive third option is that Victor makes a terrible decision a la Devi Vishwakumar from "Never Have I Ever" and says yes to both of his potential suitors! Which would end horribly. Since he's in the middle of a love dilemma, there's only one thing left for Victor to do — ride a Ferris wheel!

Hulu

The final photo shows Victor beside the infamous Ferris wheel where Nick Robinson's Simon Spier finally connected with his love interest in-person. Could this also be where Victor's love story peaks? Only time will tell.

Here's the official synopsis for the third and final season of "Love, Victor":

"This season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery – not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be. With their post-high-school plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures."

"Love, Victor" season 3 will debut on Hulu and Disney+ on June 15, 2022.