Never Have I Ever Gets Fourth And Final Season At Netflix
There's good news for fans of Netflix's "Never Have I Ever" today: The streaming service has picked up the show for a fourth season ahead of the third season's debut. That's a good sign of what's to come. The potentially bad news, however, is that season 4 will be the final season of the show — though it does mean that the series will be able to end on its own terms instead of being cut short.
The announcement was made by Netflix ahead of "Never Have I Ever Season" 3, which has wrapped filming and is set to debut on the streamer sometime this summer. The series hails from Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, who created the show and serve as executive producers. Fisher also serves as showrunner and writer. The duo had the following to say about the show's renewal in a statement:
"Hey Crickets, we've got some morning announcements for you: Season 3 of Never Have I Ever is gonna drop this summer! Plus we've just been renewed for a fourth and final season, which we are absolutely thrilled about. We can't wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you. Thanks to all our fans for your support – especially you #Bevi and #Daxton stans. We love you!"
The coming-of-age comedy centers on a first-generation Indian American teenage girl named Devi, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, an overachiever in high school who has a short fuse that lands her in (oftentimes comically) difficult situations. Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Lee Rodriguez, Anirudh Pisharody, and Ramona Young also star.
A relative rarity for Netflix
Not only is this a show that offers up a diverse cast leading the way, but it's one that won't run the risk of being canceled unexpectedly. Unfortunately, the streaming business is a very fickle beast, which results in streaming services giving shows the axe in a hurry if the metrics dictate it. Netflix canceled the likes of "Glow," "Cowboy Bebop," "Jupiter's Legacy," and many others without them finishing what they set out to do. So the fact that this show will get to do its thing from A to Z is good news. Bela Bajaria, Netflix Head of Global TV, had this to add:
"We are thrilled to have two more seasons of Never Have I Ever. It's everything we want in a Netflix comedy series: authentic, specific, funny, and full of heart. I love that a story I relate to so deeply – about a young, Indian-American girl – hits on so many universal truths that resonate with just about everyone. We're eternally grateful to Mindy, Lang and the wildly talented cast. And we can't wait for everyone to see the final two seasons!"
The series is produced by Universal Television and executive produced by Howard Klein and David Miner. The second season debuted on Netflix back in July of 2021 and performed well enough to justify this two-season continuation. We should expect to see a trailer for the new season sooner rather than later.
"Never Have I Ever" season 3 does not yet have a release date set, but it's coming sometime this summer.