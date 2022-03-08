Never Have I Ever Gets Fourth And Final Season At Netflix

There's good news for fans of Netflix's "Never Have I Ever" today: The streaming service has picked up the show for a fourth season ahead of the third season's debut. That's a good sign of what's to come. The potentially bad news, however, is that season 4 will be the final season of the show — though it does mean that the series will be able to end on its own terms instead of being cut short.

The announcement was made by Netflix ahead of "Never Have I Ever Season" 3, which has wrapped filming and is set to debut on the streamer sometime this summer. The series hails from Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, who created the show and serve as executive producers. Fisher also serves as showrunner and writer. The duo had the following to say about the show's renewal in a statement:

"Hey Crickets, we've got some morning announcements for you: Season 3 of Never Have I Ever is gonna drop this summer! Plus we've just been renewed for a fourth and final season, which we are absolutely thrilled about. We can't wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you. Thanks to all our fans for your support – especially you #Bevi and #Daxton stans. We love you!"

The coming-of-age comedy centers on a first-generation Indian American teenage girl named Devi, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, an overachiever in high school who has a short fuse that lands her in (oftentimes comically) difficult situations. Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Lee Rodriguez, Anirudh Pisharody, and Ramona Young also star.