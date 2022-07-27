Prey Made An Innovation To The Predator Costume

If you ever thought the "Predator" franchise was in need of a drastic creative shake-up, then "Prey" will likely be the movie for you. Rather than continuing to spin its wheels with more and more diminishing returns, "10 Cloverfield Lane" filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg was wisely given the reigns and the means to reinvigorate the series like never before. Continuing the proud tradition of dropping the fearsome Predators into brand-new locations and settings, "Prey" nonetheless stands apart from the rest of its predecessors by focusing on a tight-knit group of Indigenous peoples 300 years in the past. With both Predator and prey stripped of the advanced technology, viewers have grown accustomed to seeing, this simple premise suddenly breathes fresh life into a conflict that has grown somewhat stale in the decades since the original classic.

It should come as no surprise that the filmmakers went much further than the plot itself in terms of changing how "Prey" would be made. Even the way the villain of the picture was brought to life necessitated some creative additions, the likes of which we've never seen before in one of these movies. With the film set to debut in the coming days, Trachtenberg walked fans through some of the alterations made to the impressively practical Predator costume.