Me Time Trailer: Kevin Hart And Mark Wahlberg Have A Wingsuit Bestie Fest

Netflix has released a new trailer for the comedy film "Me Time," starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg. This is part of Hart and his HartBeat Productions' four film first-look deal with the streamer, and it has him reteaming with "Night School" writer/director Jon Hamberg.

"Me Time" is the story of Sonny (Hart) a stay-at-home dad who has what he thinks is a good system with his wife Maya, played by Regina Hall. She works, he takes care of the house and kids. His former best friend Huck (Wahlberg) has been trying to get him to hang out again for years, but Sonny thinks he's too grown up for such things.

When Maya decides to take their kids on a trip without him, Sonny tries to enjoy some of that titular "me time," but ends up in the middle of shenanigans with Huck, who it appears likes to be very naked, go on mini Burning Man-style camping trips, and generally create mayhem. Apparently this film involves peeing into a pool, smashing fingers with a hammer, and a cougar attack.