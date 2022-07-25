Mythic Quest Season 3 Trailer: Time To Get Back In The Game

Even though this promo is just over a minute long (and devotes part of that time to a very funny slo-mo black and white recap), it's also still pretty packed with intel about the new season. By the looks of the sleek new white workspace Poppy and Ian confidently step into, their new company is named GrimPop, an amalgam of the often-at-odds pair's two names.

We also catch a glimpse of them fiddling around in the Metaverse with AR headsets, but overall, they don't seem to be getting much work done. Among the snapshots included in the trailer, there's also Ian wandering around Grimpop HQ in his underwear, Poppy running over a car with a tank, and Ian sparring with "Magic Mike" star Joe Manganiello. Plus, former head of monetization Brad (Danny Pudi) has been demoted to janitorial after his arrest last season.

"Mythic Quest" is at its best when it's about both wacky workplace dysfunction and the real relationships that fuel creative partnership, and it looks like the new season will have plenty of both. While Ian and Poppy seem to be in a semi-happy place (albeit, maybe an easily distracted one), it looks like the company they left behind is having the same old problems: an HR meeting about workplace harassment goes sideways immediately, and community manager Sue (Caitlin McGee) has the perfect last word on NFTS: "I got an NFT for ya, no f***ing thanks!"

While the trailer doesn't show us what game tester Rachel (Ashly Burch) has been up to, an official synopsis confirms she'll be at Berkeley this season, while her girlfriend, Dana (Imani Hakim), works with Poppy and Ian. F. Murray Abraham, who plays writer C.W. Longbottom, will not return for the third season.

"Mythic Quest" season 3 will premiere on Apple TV+ some time this fall.