Jordan Peele Reveals The Opening Credits For The Retro Fictional Sitcom From Nope

In the tradition of "Too Many Cooks" — the viral Adult Swim video where the parody of an old sitcom opening takes a sinister turn — Jordan Peele has released the full intro to "Gordy's Home," the fictional sitcom seen in his new film "Nope."

In "Nope," Steven Yeun's carnival owner, Ricky "Jupe" Park, has a background as a child actor on a network show named after an astronaut chimpanzee, who is part of a human family like Alf. The younger version of Yeun's character is played by Jacob Kim, and it's him you'll see in the video below — which even has rolling lines and static as if it were recorded on VHS circa the 1980s.

Taken out of context, the opening credits for "Gordy's Home" might not seem as dark and demented as "Too Many Cooks," which pulls part of its humor from the fact that it goes on for entirely too long. However, there's a similar feeling of maddening repetition as the members of Gordy's family — appropriately named the Houstons, as in, "Houston, we have a problem" — all stop at the front door of their house and strike a similar pose (Margaret Houston wears a full-on spacesuit).

You can also spot some funny little details like how the swimsuit edition of Brett Houston's sports magazine falls away to reveal another hidden astronomy magazine as he dozes on the couch. Things like this, Jupe's nickname (which evokes the planet Jupiter), and the launch pad we see at the beginning of the clip hint at the UFO plot of "Nope." But if you've seen the movie, you'll know that "Gordy's Home" is also part of a disturbing backstory for Jupe and his child costars.

Spoilers for "Nope" follow.