Why John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Played A Small Role In The Matrix Resurrections [Comic-Con]

When asked about his role in "The Matrix Resurrections," Chad Stahelski went into detail about how he joined the project. "I owe most of my career to the Wachowskis, so when we got the call to do 'Matrix' 4, she wanted to do like a love letter and a big thing for all the crew of all the original matrixes," he recalled. "[Wachowski] wanted to put us all on camera. I owe my career to this [The Matrix]; I said, 'whatever you need sure. It's going to be great.'"

However, Stahelski would end up getting more than he bargained for, as his arrival on set was met with a heftier role than he expected:

"So I showed up and I said, 'There must be some mistake, there is like four pages here!' I kind of read it and I'm like, 'OK, I got this. I'm a big director. I was a stunt guy, no problem.' I showed up on set, I'm supposed to walk in with a croissant, be Carrie-Anne's husband, I got there, and I'm like 'Holy s***, that's Keanu Reeves and that's Carrie-Anne Moss!' I was a f***ing wreck. Like no cool whatsoever."

Stahelski had his work cut out for him, with his role in the film being one small aspect of a larger love letter to an action franchise that helped to define the action films of the '90s and onward.