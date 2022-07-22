Marvel's Spider-Man: Freshman Year: 5 Things We Learned From The Comic-Con Panel

But what about friends and allies? There will be no shortage on that front in the show either! One very interesting element is that "Runaways" team member Nico Minoru will be playing Peter Parker's best friend in this series. No Ned Leeds! At least not yet. We've also got Lonnie Lincoln, Amadeus Cho, and yes, Harry Osborn.

Cho is an interesting name, as that character goes on to become a version of the Hulk in the world of Marvel Comics. As for Harry? This is a character we haven't met in the MCU at all, raising even more questions.

Harry Osborn, Amadeus Cho and Nico Minuro will appear in â€˜SPIDER-MAN: FRESHMAN YEARâ€™ #SDCC pic.twitter.com/BXyto1ryKG — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 22, 2022

DAREDEVIL AND DOCTOR STRANGE ARE IN SPIDER-MAN FRESHMAN YEAR pic.twitter.com/xwW7Velp3g — Spider-Man News and countdown (@SpiderMan3news) July 22, 2022

Two more allies from "No Way Home" will be getting in on the action in the form of the Sorcerer Supreme himself, Doctor Strange, as well as the Man Without Fear, aka Daredevil. What's more, Charlie Cox was confirmed to be reprising his role as Daredevil once again. But in the main MCU, Peter hadn't met these heroes yet, though he did meet Matt Murdock in "No Way Home." So what are they doing in a show about his freshman year? And what about the second season titled "Sophomore Year" that was also announced at the panel? Everything points in one direction.