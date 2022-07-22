Night Of The Living Dead Was A Foundational Movie For Terry Crews [Comic-Con]

It's long been said that horror and comedy are very closely connected to each other. Often, these two genres make audiences feel some sort of adrenaline rush, whether it's from a funny joke or a scary kill. That is why many comedy actors often do quite well in horror movies and vice versa. The importance of recognizing the similarities between horror and comedy is not lost upon Terry Crews, who will star in the upcoming anthology series "Tales of the Walking Dead." /Film's Jacob Hall attended the show's panel at San Diego Comic-Con, where it was revealed that Crews did a little more than fan out over seeing "The Walking Dead" cast in real life.

"Legitimately, I hugged them all," he recounted, "like 'you're alive! You're here!'"

Crews was a big fan of "The Walking Dead" before being offered the chance to star in its spinoff, but this horror role has been years in the making for him. He took the opportunity to show his appreciation for the movie that made him a horror fan for life. Chances are it probably did the same for you, as well.

"I'm gonna take everybody here back to 1968," he began, "Duane Jones, the star of 'Night of the Living Dead.' First time I ever saw a Black hero who was literally running the show."