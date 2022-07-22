The Best TV Shows And Movies Coming To HBO Max In August 2022

The North remembers, and so does the internet, which is why all eyes are fixed on HBO's incoming "House of the Dragon." A series that could just as easily wind up being the first of several "Game of Thrones" spinoff shows as the last, the Targaryen-centric prequel promises to bring fire, blood, and dragons roaring back to the small screen three years after its parent series left the masses in, shall we say, a bit of a huff. Just like the coin the gods toss every time a Targaryen is born, it remains to be seen how the continuation will fare when it arrives on Sunday, August 21.

Luckily, if you're not interested in a return to the Seven Kingdoms, plenty of other interesting titles are coming to HBO Max in August 2022 to keep you busy. Looking to finally check out Kenneth Branagh's Oscar-winning autobiographical drama "Belfast?" It will be available to stream on the service starting Friday, August 5. In the mood for an eerie sci-fi movie from the 2010s like "Under the Skin," "Enemy," or "Ex Machina?" All three will drop at the start of the month, along with some classic black-and-white arthouse dramas ("The Blood of a Poet"), noir films ("Out of the Past"), and even weird Kevin Smith horror-comedies ("Tusk") if that's your flavor.

Here are five recommendations to check out on HBO Max next month, along with every other title coming in August 2022.