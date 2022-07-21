5-25-77 Trailer: Patrick Read Johnson's Decades-Old Star Wars Comedy Is Finally Being Released

Over 45 years ago, George Lucas debuted a little film known as "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope" (or just "Star Wars," back then) and completely changed the cinematic landscape forever. Many have equated seeing "Star Wars" for the first time as the closest thing a movie fan could have to a religious experience, but few have been able to capture what that life-changing moment was really like, until now. At just 15 years old, Patrick Read Johnson was one of the first people outside of Industrial Light and Magic to see "Star Wars," having caught an unfinished cut during his spring break of 1977. The moment inspired him to pursue filmmaking, eventually directing the films "Spaced Invaders," "Baby's Day Out," "Angus," and "The Genesis Code."

Back in 2001, Johnson began raising funds for an autobiographical coming-of-age film called "5-25-77," chronicling his time as a teenage filmmaker from Wadsworth, Illinois, and the exciting lead-up toward seeing the premiere of "Star Wars." Initial filming took place from 2004 to 2006 and picked up again from 2015 to 2016 before premiering the film at the historic Genesee Theatre in Wadsworth in 2017, never to receive a proper release.

I grew up two towns over from Johnson, and admittedly knew classmates who skipped school to appear as extras in this movie. This has been Johnson's passion project for over 20 years, and it's incredible to see that the film will finally be available for mass consumption.