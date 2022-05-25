Patrick Read Johnson's Long-Finished Star Wars Comedy 5-25-77 Is Finally About To Be Released

Forty-five years ago today, George Lucas' "Star Wars" (or, as it's now known, "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope") debuted in a smattering of theaters scattered throughout the United States. Prior to release, no one outside of Hollywood had any idea it would enrapture moviegoers and completely revolutionize the entire industry. Few people inside Hollywood thought this. But upon seeing an unfinished cut of the film over spring break in 1977, a brash fifteen-year-old from Wadsworth, Illinois named Patrick Read Johnson knew what was coming. And after establishing himself as a studio filmmaker via '90s chestnuts like "Spaced Invaders," "Angus," and "Baby's Day Out," he set out to chronicle that deeply personal sensation with "5-25-77."

It took Johnson roughly thirteen years to bring his autobiographical dream project, about an Illinois teenager (John Francis Daley) whose life is transformed when he sees "Star Wars" on opening day, to life, but it's been completely out of circulation since its 2017 premiere. Per Deadline, this is now being remedied thanks to MVD Entertainment Group, which has acquired the film's rights with plans to release it in theaters and on VOD this fall.