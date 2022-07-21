How Spider-Man Homecoming Led To Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves [Comic-Con]

It's the wildest and most wonderful time of the year for geeks of all kinds, with San Diego Comic-Con already kicking off with some huge announcements. Today provided the first look at "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," the highly-anticipated D&D movie from Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley ("Horrible Bosses," "Game Night," "Spider-Man: Homecoming"). Based on the ultra-popular role-playing game of the same name, "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" is an attempt to reboot the film series adaptation of the game, and pulled out all the stops by casting Hollywood A-listers like Chris Pine ("Star Trek," "Wonder Woman"), Michelle Rodriguez ("The Fast and Furious" Saga), Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," "Detective Pikachu"), Regé-Jean Page ("Bridgerton," "Roots"), Sophia Lillis ("It: Chapter One," "I Am Not Okay With This"), Chloe Coleman ("Marry Me," "Avatar: The Way of Water"), and Hugh Grant ("Notting Hill," "Paddington 2").

D&D has remained one of the most popular games for nearly 50 years, currently experiencing a huge resurgence in popularity thanks to its relationship with the core plot of "Stranger Things." Despite the many attempts by Hollywood to bring the vastly expansive world of Dungeons & Dragons to life, few fans have been truly satisfied with the final product. Perhaps this will all change now that the folks behind "Spider-Man: Homecoming" are at the helm. In fact, it was the duo's work on "Spider-Man: Homecoming" that actually helped them get the movie made in the first place.