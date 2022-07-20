Out Of My Mind: Everything We Know So Far

Children's writer, professional educator, and the 1997 National Teacher of the Year Sharon Draper's award winning novel "Out of My Mind" is getting the film adaptation treatment. The book geared toward grades 5–8 from the five-time winner of the Coretta Scott King Award is a moving story about an 11-year-old girl with cerebral palsy.

The book focuses on the multitalented Melody Brooks, a highly intelligent pre-teen who faces adversity due to her having cerebral palsy. Melody uses a wheelchair for mobility and is non-verbal due to her condition, and as such, faces systemic oppression in just about all aspects in life. As Melody grows older, a supportive teacher realizes her potential and helps her join an inclusion program that allows her access to standard public school education, which brings its own brand of difficulties.

"Out of My Mind" has been hailed for its honest look at the way the disabled community is treated in the education sector, but provides a universally relatable story about overcoming the odds, pursuing your dreams, and not letting anyone dull your shine. Here's everything we know so far about the Disney+ adaptation of "Out of My Mind."