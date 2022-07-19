Hugh Jackman Joins Voice Cast Of Koala Man, A Hulu Animated Series From The Team Behind Rick & Morty

Jackman's character, Big Greg, is a successful town council leader who gets all the credit for Koala Man's good deeds. He's also the hero's boss. A first look image of the character reveals that he's a bulky guy with a blonde ponytail and a too-small tie, plus a belt buckle with his own initials on it. It's tough to say if he's a character we'll love or love to hate.

Despite being most known for his stage and film work, Jackman has been dabbling in TV voice acting lately, with guest appearances on "The Simpsons" and "Big Mouth," not to mention a major role in a spin-off of the latter, "Human Resources." The actor will be no stranger to the wild brand of adult humor Roiland usually brings to his projects, either: In the TV-MA-rated "Human Resources," he plays an addiction angel with thrice the number of genitals one might expect. You know, typical hormone monster stuff.

Though the description for "Koala Man" initially seems more grounded than boundary-pushing sci-fi shows "Solar Opposites" and "Rick and Morty," the official synopsis does mention that Kevin faces off against "forces of evil both cosmic and man-made," so if the show gets a lot weirder than expected, we won't be surprised. Regardless, the series already sounds like a can't-miss for adult animation fans.

"Koala Man" will have an eight-episode first season debuting on Hulu, though the release date has not yet been announced.