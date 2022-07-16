The Patient Trailer: Steve Carell Tries To Therapize The Serial Killer Holding Him Captive

Therapy sessions have been the site of huge TV predicaments, dramatic character revelations, and occasionally, genuine growth. After all, where would Tony Soprano be without Dr. Melfi (Lorraine Bracco) to confide in? How would any of the "Sex Education" teens survive high school without an adult (or fellow teen moonlighting as a therapist) to guide them through the rough patches? And, alright, no one's arguing that seeing Dr. Hannibal Lecter has ever improved anyone's life, but it's certainly made for entertaining TV.

Whatever the circumstances — mob boss, horny teen, criminal profiler, or even just your average woman trapped in a traumatic time loop — it's always a pleasure to see fictional characters build towards that change. The emotions! The tension! The dramatic outbursts! All of this and more will be on full display in the upcoming FX series, "The Patient," starring Steve Carell as a therapist to an obsessive young man (Domhnall Gleeson) with dangerously dark thoughts.

Fair warning: This is not to be confused with "The Shrink Next Door," another recent series where a comedian took a dramatic turn as a therapist. Nor should it be confused with Apple TV+'s upcoming series "Shrinking," where Harrison Ford stars alongside Jason Segel as an aging therapist who goes rogue. But I totally see how it might be hard to keep up with all these therapy-centered prestige dramas, so here's how you can tell this one apart from the others: in "The Patient," a therapist is being held hostage by his serial killer patient.