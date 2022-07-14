Will There Be Dr. Death Season 2?

When the streaming service Peacock launched in April of 2020, the initial roll-out was based heavily on access to existing NBC favorites like "The Office," "Parks and Recreation," and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." As time has gone on, however, the streamer has proven to be a source of quality original programming, with one of their best being the series "Dr. Death." Based on the gripping medical true crime podcast of the same name from Wondery, "Dr. Death" starred Joshua Jackson as Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a charismatic young neurosurgeon who starts racking up a body count of dead or permanently disabled patients due to his own negligence, and a lack of accountability within the Texas medical community.

The series seemed to be a one-and-done limited series about this real-life crime, but Peacock has announced today that "Dr. Death" is returning with another story of medical malpractice and mayhem, turning the series into a bonafide anthology.

Season 2 of "Dr. Death" comes from showrunner, writer, and executive producer Ashley Michel Hoban ("Dr. Death" season 1, "The Girl from Plainville"). The showrunner for "Dr. Death" season 1, Patrick Macmanus ("The Girl from Plainville") is serving as an executive producer through his Littleton Road Productions outfit, as part of his overall deal with Universal Content Productions.

"The first season of 'Dr. Death' blew us away as we dove into the terrifying, twisted mind of Dr. Christopher Duntsch and the team who set out to stop him," said Lisa Katz, President Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "The new installment of this highly-addictive anthology series explores a globe-trotting surgeon who seduces the medical world, and we know we're in expert hands with our partners at Wondery, UCP, Patrick Macmanus, and new season EP/showrunner Ashley Michel Hoban."