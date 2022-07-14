The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Teaser: A War Of Two Women

The series' protagonist, June (Elisabeth Moss), managed to kill her most heinous captor with the help of the other handmaids at the end of season 4, and it looks like season 5 will follow her as she tries to reconcile with that decision and forge a new life for herself. She managed to escape Gilead and has been reunited with her husband and child in Canada, but they must continue to fight for all of those left behind. On her end, powerful Gilead Wife Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) is now a widow, and can use that to her advantage to gain the trust and attention of powerful people worldwide.

Here's the official synopsis:

June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead's influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Nick and Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.

Along with Moss and Strahovski, series regulars Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, O-T Fagbenle, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, and Sam Jaeger are all set to return for the fifth season. The series takes a hard look at the dangers of combining church and state and is sadly a mirror to America's current reproductive hellscape. That's probably going to be a bit too much to bear for some viewers, myself included, but for those who find comfort or catharsis in the misery, there should be plenty to go around.

Season 5 of "The Handmaid's Tale" premieres Wednesday, September 14, 2022 on Hulu, with new episodes streaming every Wednesday.