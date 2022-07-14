Will There Be The Bear Season 2?

On the off-chance that you haven't yet enjoyed the anxiety-inducing pleasures of "The Bear," you should probably clear your schedule and start binging immediately. The dark comedy arrived on Hulu on June 23 and has garnered a very dedicated following in a matter of weeks. The series stars Jeremy Allen White (of "Shameless" fame) as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, a former fine-dining chef who returns to Chicago to run his family's hole-in-the-wall sandwich shop. With eight half-hour episodes, you might expect "The Bear" to be the perfect breezy binge — except that instead of laying back for TV relaxation, you'll be leaning forward, clutching your heart, and trying to slow your pulse as various chefs bustle through the kitchen, trying to survive another day of chaotic dinner service. In other words, it's a great time!

Mere weeks after its release, "The Bear" has become one of the summer's must-see shows, speaking like wildfire by word-of-mouth praise and critical acclaim. Given how easy it is to binge right through the season in a single sitting, audiences have been clamoring for an answer since the series first arrived: can we expect "The Bear" to return for a second season?