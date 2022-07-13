The Child Stars Of Thor: Love & Thunder Created The Shadow Monsters

Taika Waititi's "Thor: Love and Thunder" film is filled with improvisation, odd editing choices, and just a general vibe of figuring things out as they went along. Waititi is famous for his improvisation, and in the case of "Love and Thunder," it isn't just in the performances and the story. The child actors who play Asgardian children kidnapped by Gorr in the film had more to do in the production of "Love and Thunder" than just participate in aesthetically pleasing slo-mo monster fights.

Waititi's spur-of-moment decision-making would carry over behind the scenes, allowing the children to be a part of the design process for Gorr's shadow monsters. Gorr the God Butcher, created by Jason Aaron for his comic run on Thor in 2012, is brought to life by Christian Bale in this movie, wielding a weapon that allows him to summon creatures from the shadows. "Thor: Love and Thunder" features all kinds of unique creatures Gorr uses against the two Thors in the film, and some of these unique designs were partially designed by the child actors who end up fighting these very same monsters in the Marvel movie's final act.