Taika Waititi And Tessa Thompson Point Out A Strange Mistake In Thor: Love & Thunder

The old adage about moviemaking is that you write the movie three times: in the script, during the shoot, and in the edit. Making the movie that you exactly set out to make when you signed up for a project rarely occurs. Sure, there are similarities, but filmmaking requires constant evolution based on casting, locations, lighting, time, light, and a host of other factors. On big Hollywood blockbuster franchises, that ever-changing nature is even more apparent. A lot of these movies are given release dates before anyone has even been hired to work on the movies, let alone have developed a full story for them. Take the "Mission: Impossible" films, in which writer/director Christopher McQuarrie openly talks about how they are essentially making those movies up as they go along to string together the action set pieces in a satisfying way.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" evolved quite a bit from its conception to the final product. Characters were cut, motivations changed, and Taika Waititi's improvisatory comedic style naturally upended the traditional method of making a movie. Sometimes people can wrangle that unknown into something spellbinding, as McQuarrie does with the "Mission" films, but this ramshackle approach can often lead to pictures feeling rather disjointed. Such is the case with "Thor: Love and Thunder," which can never settle on a satisfying tone or push its characters forward in particularly meaningful ways.

You can even see vestiges of abandoned ideas in the movie that make little to no sense in the final film. Luckily for us, Taika Waititi and star Tessa Thompson pointed out one of these vestiges and completely owned up to the mistake.