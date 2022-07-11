Day Shift Trailer: Jamie Foxx And Snoop Dogg Hunt Some Vampires

Sometimes, you can just tell when a movie was greenlit on the strength of its elevator pitch alone. Other times, it can be difficult to decide whether a script's premise is either brilliant or just completely unhinged. What makes me wax poetic about these sorts of concerns that remain way above my paygrade? I can sum it up in just a single sentence: Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg team up to hunt vampires in Los Angeles, from some of the folks behind "John Wick." Need I say more?

This fever dream of a concept makes up the core of "Day Shift," the upcoming Netflix movie directed by stunt performer-turned-filmmaker J.J. Perry and produced by Chad Stahelski. The film follows an unassuming, working-class dad attempting to make ends meet for his family as a pool cleaner by day. By night, well, Foxx's protagonist moonlights as a true-blue vampire hunter, storming into residential areas in the greater Los Angeles area and double-tapping any and all bloodsucking threats in sight.

The streaming service released a brand new trailer for the action-comedy today, which you can check out for yourself in all its hilarious, decapitation-heavy glory.