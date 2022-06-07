Day Shift First Look: Jamie Foxx Is A Pool Cleaner Moonlighting As A Vampire Hunter

Netflix is continuing with its 2022 edition of Geeked Week by showcasing a bunch of upcoming horror and genre programming today. Part of that slate includes a new vampire flick called "Day Shift," which hails from producer Chad Stahelski, of "John Wick" fame, and accomplished stunt performer J.J. Perry, who is making his feature directorial debut. The movie is led by Jamie Foxx, who proclaims that it is "like something you've never seen before." Bold words when we've had about 100 years worth of vampire cinema to compare it to.

Whether or not that bold statement holds up this featurette does at the very least promise some absolutely wild action and, amongst many other things, Snoop Dogg as a vampire slayer in a cowboy hat. Let's have a look, shall we?