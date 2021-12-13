Snoop Dogg's Murder Trial Is Becoming A Starz Series
Multi-hyphenate and G-funk icon Snoop Dogg has enjoyed many professional transitions, from a gangster lifestyle to a pimp image and beyond, an open-mindedness that now has him cooking alongside Martha Stewart. But in 1995, the talk of the town was Snoop's first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of rival gang member Phillip "Little Smooth" Woldermariam, who was shot by his bodyguard, McKinley Lee Jr. Under the defense of O.J. Simpson lawyer Johnnie Cochran, it eventually came to light that Woldermariam's friend Jason London had recovered and concealed the gun his fallen brother was carrying at the time he was shot, and Snoop and Lee were both acquitted on February 20, 1996. The sensational murder trial and Snoop's hit single on the ordeal, "Murder was the Case," are being developed as a series for Starz.
The rapper, whose legal name is Calvin Broadus, has tag-teamed with Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson for the series' development, tenatively titled, "A Moment in Time: Murder was the Case." This will be the second in Starz's anthology series, following up on the previously announced "A Moment In Time" series on the 50 Cent–The Game beef. No writer has been announced for the project yet.
The series will recount the events of the 1993 shooting, Broadus and Lee's murder charges, the ensuing trial, and its simultaneous place in public conversation as Snoop's debut rap album, "Doggy Style." The album got a massive boost from the trial, selling millions, but prosecutors made much of the violent lyrics in the album, and the song "Murder Was the Case," in particular. The defense claimed that Lee, Snoop's bodyguard, was the shooter and acted in self-defense. This season of "A Moment in Time" will unpack the story and display a darker side of fame.
The Prophetic Song
Curtis Jackson executive produces through his G-Unit Film & Television banner, alongside executive producers Broadus, Shante Broadus, and Sara Ramaker through Snoopadelic Films. Anthony Wilson of Lionsgate Television will also serve as executive producer on the series. Broadus said of the project:
"I am excited to finally tell the story of 'Murder was the Case.' This was a pivotal moment in my life and career and I've deliberately waited until I found the right partner to bring this to the screen. You are now about to witness the strength of street knowledge."
Jackson echoed the excitement:
"Murder was the Case is an incredible story. Snoop had the biggest album in the country and was fighting for his freedom in the courtroom. The only place to go on this incredible ride is with G-Unit Film & Television. I'm excited to be working with Snoop to bring it to television."
We have no further details at present but will release any updates as they become available.