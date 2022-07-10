The Wild Bunch Star L.Q. Jones Has Died At 94

With 165 film and television credits to his name over the course of 50 years, Jones became known for his work in Westerns. He regularly worked with award-winning filmmaker Sam Peckinpah as a supporting player in such films as "The Wild Bunch," "Major Dundee," and "Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid." He would also go on to appear on iconic western shows such as "Gunsmoke," "The Virginian," "Wagon Train," "Rawhide," and "Have Gun – Will Travel."

In addition to Peckinpah, Jones worked with a number of the biggest names in all of entertainment. He worked with great filmmakers such as Don Siegel, Martin Campbell, Roland Emmerich, and Martin Scorsese. Some of his co-stars included Charles Bronson, William Holden, Marlon Brando, Clint Eastwood, Robert De Niro, and Antonio Banderas. Jones even worked with Elvis Presley for three movies: "Love Me Tender," "Flaming Star," and "Stay Away Joe."

However, Jones' career wasn't limited to his work onscreen. He was also an accomplished writer, director, and producer. His most prominent project on the other side of the camera was an adaptation of science fiction legend Harlan Ellison's novella "A Boy and His Dog." The post-apocalyptic black comedy about a boy and his telepathic dog starring Don Johnson of "Miami Vice" fame has become a cult classic that inspired a number of works including the video game series "Fallout" and George Miller's "Mad Max" movies.

Though his last film was in 2006, L.Q. Jones mentioned in the Diabolique Magazine interview that he would have happily kept working as an actor until his final days if he found the right projects. But he still lives on in his extensive body of work and his three children Randy, Steve, and Mindy. We at /Film send our condolences to his family and loved ones.