Stranger Things And Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Team Up In New Action Figure Sets, And We Don't Know Why

The gang from the "Stranger Things" season 4 finale could have used a little superpowered help beyond what Eleven was capable of. They're getting it in a new toy team-up from Playmates. Like other mashups from the company, which paired "Stranger Things" figures with those from "Cobra Kai" and "Street Fighter," we're getting another bit of 1980s nostalgia with a Turtles/Stranger Things combo pack, according to ComicBook.com.

The new action figure sets pair the Turtle Leonardo with Eleven, and Raphael with Hopper. These aren't the Turtle designs you may be thinking of from the newer series "Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." These guys are the 1984 comic book version. They're available for pre-order at Target, with each set going for $39.99. Each two-pack comes with the figures, as well as matching accessories for each character.

Playmates

In the Raphael/Hopper box we get the 6" figures, Raphael's twin sai, waffle throwing stars, and cassette player, and Hopper's gun, baseball bat with nails in it, his axe, and flashlight. In the Leonardo/Eleven set, we have Leonardo's Katana swords, his waffle throwing star, and cassette player, as well as Eleven's backpack, flashlight, and 1980s handheld phone. Pair-ups of Dustin and Donatello, as well as Lucas and Michelangelo are reportedly on the way in February.

The packaging is pretty cool, with the "Stranger Things" characters actually upside down in the box, and the turtles right side up. Now if I could just get it all to work in my brain.