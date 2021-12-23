Cool Stuff: Cobra Kai Launches Merchandise Line Including Funko Pops And Specialty Coffee

Put a hash brown on it and send it to the internet! Sony Pictures announced some rad news just before the anticipated fourth season premiere of "Cobra Kai" that includes a line of top-notch merchandise. They're slated to have anything from Funko Pop characters to Halloween costumes and comic books.

One of the most exciting products includes a Playmates 2-pack doll (or action figure if you want to sound like more of a badass) set featuring a notable "Cobra Kai" character and one the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. For example, Michelangelo squares off against Daniel LaRusso of Miyagi-Do, Leonardo battles against Miguel Diaz, Raphael is paired with John Kreese and Johnny Lawrence takes on Donatello. Each pair comes beautifully packaged and positioned ready to fight. Since Playmates is known for their exquisite sculpts and flexibility, these action figures will be a lot of fun to play with. And did y'all see how clean and detailed those costumes are?

Once you've worked up a thirst reenacting scenes from your favorite "TMNT" or "Cobra Kai" episode, you can help yourself to a beverage that is being released before the season 4 premiere as well. Sony partnered with HERO Beverage Co. to produce a specialty coffee brand centered around the HERO (Help Everyone Remain Operational) brand and "Cobra Kai". That'll surely put a kick into your day! Alright, that's not my finest line, but I'm channeling my boy Johnny Lawrence here.