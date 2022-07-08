Taika Waititi Has A Very Refreshing Approach To LGBTQ Characters

There are a precious few, fleeting moments of queerness in Taika Waititi's "Thor: Love and Thunder," out in theaters now. There is a brief moment when Valkyrie (Tess Thompson) kisses another woman's hand, and she has a conversation later in the film about having lost a girlfriend (unnamed and never seen). The conversation is with Korg (Waititi), who mentions that he has two fathers. In his species — a species of alien rock people — two males mate by melting their rock bodies together in a volcano. One might make the argument that Dr. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) hooking up with Thor's ex-weapon (Mjölnir) has a queer ring to it, but overall, "Thor: Love and Thunder" is underwhelming when it comes to actual queer representation. Reports of the film's gayness have been greatly exaggerated.

What "Love and Thunder" does possess is a healthy, incidental, unchallenged attitude about queerness that Waititi frequently includes in his work. In the TV series "What We Do in the Shadows," it's constantly mentioned that the male characters have had affairs with other men in the past, and the female lead seduces women. Moreso, the HBO Max pirate show "Our Flag Means Death" foregrounds a romantic relationship between its two male leads, in addition to multiple other queer characters. Waititi has always presented these queer relationships as unchallenged and natural parts of the worlds in which they take place. There is little queerness in "Love and Thunder," but it's merely accepted by all the characters.

In an interview with IndieWire, Waititi elucidated on his open attitudes toward queerness, and his conscious effort to make queer representation look and feel as natural as possible.