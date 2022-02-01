We Need This Life-Size Mjolnir LEGO Set With Marvel-Ous Easter Eggs

There are some really cool extras here. There is a stand with an information plate, a Thor minifig, and three small models including the Infinity Gauntlet, the Tesseract, and Odin's Fire. There is even a little Easter egg compartment to store them. There are 979 pieces in this set, so you should be building for quite a while. The age setting is 18+, so maybe your worthier friends should all sit around and quaff ale while doing this.

In the MCU, one must be worthy to lift the hammer of Thor. Captain America can do it, as we saw in "Avengers: Endgame," but very few can. (Of course, America's Ass can lift the hammer.) It can also be destroyed. Hela (Cate Blanchett) did it in "Thor: Ragnarok." Luckily time travel exists, so Thor could go pick one version of Mjölnir to use in the final battle. It's back in its rightful place and time now though, thanks to Cap.

Mjölnir might not be a part of the MCU right now, since Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is wielding the ax Stormbreaker right now. If you recall, Eitri (Peter Dinklage) forged it, with Groot (Vin Diesel) creating the handle. Still, Mew Mew has been a big part of the Avengers story so far.

If you build it, send us a pic of you wielding it. I have no doubt at all that you're worthy.