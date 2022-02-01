We Need This Life-Size Mjolnir LEGO Set With Marvel-Ous Easter Eggs
Are you worthy to wield Thor's hammer, Mjölnir? You can now find out by building a life-sized hammer of the God in LEGO form. Target (via Screen Rant) has released pics of their new LEGO set and it's not only awesome, but it has some really cool Easter eggs. It's going to set you back though: the LEGO Marvel Thor Hammer 76209 Building Kit retails for $99.99 U.S. You have to be worthy and wealthy. Ah, that's the way of things, I guess.
The brand new LEGO Mjölnir kit will ship on the release date if you pre-order it now. The big day is March 1, 2022, though that's Earth time. If you're in any of the other realms, the shipping time calculation is up to you. The finished product measures over 18" (46 cm) high and 11.5" (29 cm) wide. If you're lucky enough to have an outdoor living room (I guess that's what that is?), you can display it and glue it to the table to show your friends that none of them are worthy as you sip your cocktails and burn money or something.
The Mighty Mew Mew
There are some really cool extras here. There is a stand with an information plate, a Thor minifig, and three small models including the Infinity Gauntlet, the Tesseract, and Odin's Fire. There is even a little Easter egg compartment to store them. There are 979 pieces in this set, so you should be building for quite a while. The age setting is 18+, so maybe your worthier friends should all sit around and quaff ale while doing this.
In the MCU, one must be worthy to lift the hammer of Thor. Captain America can do it, as we saw in "Avengers: Endgame," but very few can. (Of course, America's Ass can lift the hammer.) It can also be destroyed. Hela (Cate Blanchett) did it in "Thor: Ragnarok." Luckily time travel exists, so Thor could go pick one version of Mjölnir to use in the final battle. It's back in its rightful place and time now though, thanks to Cap.
Mjölnir might not be a part of the MCU right now, since Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is wielding the ax Stormbreaker right now. If you recall, Eitri (Peter Dinklage) forged it, with Groot (Vin Diesel) creating the handle. Still, Mew Mew has been a big part of the Avengers story so far.
If you build it, send us a pic of you wielding it. I have no doubt at all that you're worthy.