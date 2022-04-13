Queer As Folk First Look: Peacock's Reboot Premieres This June

"Queer as Folk" began its life in 1999 as a British soap opera created by Russel T Davies, a TV impresario who would go on to achieve fame reviving "Doctor Who." The series would be remade in America in 2000 and run on Showtime, quickly becoming the network's biggest hit. The British series only ran for one year, but the American version ran for five seasons, bringing the stories of its queer characters into the mainstream. The American series became a touchstone for queer kids in the early 2000s, talking frankly about the era's gay scene and depicting gay sex on TV. "Queer as Folk" was a revolutionary series when it aired in Korea, and while the showrunners expected protests and pushback from right-wing censorship groups, the protests never manifested. Indeed, there was only concern from within the LGBTQIA+ community over the show's potential stereotypes.

In December of 2018, it was announced in Variety that "Queer as Folk" was to be rebooted. At the time, the plan was for the show to air on Bravo, but it has since been moved to Peacock. /Film has previously covered everything we know so far about the show.

The new show will address concerns in the queer community as they are experienced in the '20s; a lot has changed since 1999. It will star Jesse James Keitel, Fin Argus, Johnny Sibilly, Candace Grace, and Devin Way. The following pictures are some of the first looks at the new show.