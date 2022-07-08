Cuckoo: Everything We Know So Far About Euphoria Actor Hunter Schafer's Feature Debut

Hunter Schafer has quickly become an actress to watch over the past couple of years. Making her acting debut in HBO's teen drama "Euphoria," her performance as Jules was praised for its raw sincerity amid the controversial and headline-making scenes of debauched teenage life. She even got to co-write her own special episode of the series, which helped bridge the gap between the first and second seasons. Since then, she's been involved in other major projects, providing voice work for the English dub of "Belle" and being cast in the highly-anticipated "Hunger Games" prequel "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes."

However, these projects have primarily had her in supporting roles, and "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" has only recently begun production. That is expected to change with "Cuckoo," Schafer's first official film role, where she will play its main character. Directed by Tilman Singer, who burst onto the scene with "Luz" in 2018, the film's plot is currently being kept under wraps but has been confirmed to be a horror movie, appropriate given the first-look photo seen above, released by distributor Neon.

Even though we're still unsure of what the film will be about, there are some juicy details about "Cuckoo" that give us an idea of the terror that awaits, primarily in its cast.