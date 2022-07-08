You Can Thank Natalie Portman's Kids For Her Return In Thor: Love And Thunder

Wooing Natalie Portman back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe years after her seeming departure wasn't so hard. All they had to do was give her character, Jane Foster, a little more to do — while appealing to Portman's real-life kids in the process.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" sees both Jane and her role in the MCU beefed up as she makes her muscular reentrance as the Mighty Thor. It's been eight years and eight months to the day since we last saw new footage of her in "Thor: The Dark World," which originally hit theaters on November 8, 2013. For Thor, in-universe, it's been almost the same amount of time — "eight years, seven months, and six days," to be exact.

After so long, "Love and Thunder" director Taika Waititi wasn't keen on having Portman reprise her role just to play Thor's love interest again. Speaking to Variety, he said:

"I've seen her play the scientist character in 'Thor' 1 and 2, and it just seemed pointless to do it again. That character feels like just a love interest. It's an Earthwoman who runs around being mortal and not really consequential throughout."

Letting Jane wield Thor's hammer this time around ensured that she would be more than just a damsel in distress. It also helps that the two kids Portman has raised in her absence from the MCU were excited by the Marvel production. She explained: