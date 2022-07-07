Luck Trailer: A Talking Cat, A Magic Penny, And Some Really Bad Luck

Once you see the new trailer for Skydance Animation's upcoming film "Luck," you're going to wonder how no one in the animation world has based a movie on this concept. I immediately did. Either way, the comedy looks quite fun, sleek, and smart — and with a bit of luck (pun intended), it might be a hit for the studio.

The cheerful and smartly-drawn sneak peek introduces audiences to the main character Sam, who has been plagued by bad luck for as long as she can remember. One day, she stumbles upon a lucky penny, and things start really looking up for her. But when she accidentally flushes the relic down the toilet, she attempts to do whatever she can to regain the luck she found.

The trailer brings the audience into Sam's world, but also even deeper into the "land of luck," a mystical place that the character is drawn into by an Irish talking cat. The design of the magical land is very fun and already has a clear identity, even from just the small amount of footage we get in this trailer. Specificity in world-building is essential, and it's plain to see that "Luck" is going to follow that golden rule in spades.