Luck Teaser Trailer: Apple And Skydance Get Into Animation

The brief trailer introduces us to a world in which a secret organization micro-manages all the luck in the world, both good and bad. You get hit in the face with a $100 bill? That was the work of a leprechaun sitting behind a desk somewhere. Drop the toilet paper and it rolls away from the office stall? A demonic goat creature with a sick sense of humor is responsible. It brings to mind another animated film with a similar secret-organization plot, 2016's "Storks," which was vastly underrated.

"Luck" stars Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Flula Borg, Lil Rel Howery, Colin O'Donoghue, John Ratzenberger, and Adelynn Spoon.

Sadly, it is hard to talk about "Luck" or be too excited about it without at least considering the controversy around it. In 2019, mere days after his contract with Disney expired, Skydance hired alleged sexual harasser John Lasseter to replace Bill Damaschke ("Kung Fu Panda," "How to Train Your Dragon") and run Skydance Animation. Just a few weeks later, Emma Thompson, who had been hired to voice a character in "Luck," resigned after refusing to work with Lasseter.

Then, in 2020, "Luck" director Alessandro Carloni ("Kung Fu Panda 3") was replaced with Peggy Holmes, who had worked on two of the Disney Fairies movies with Lasseter. Original screenwriters Jonathan Aibel and Glenn Berger were also quietly replaced by Kiel Murray, who wrote "Cars" for Lasseter.

Which side of the luck die "Luck" will fall on remains to be seen, but at the very least it's good to see Apple TV+ being clearly interested in becoming a big player in the animation landscape.

"Luck" will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on August 5, 2022.

From Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation comes the story of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world, who when she stumbles into the never-before-seen Land of Luck, sets out on a quest to bring some good luck home for her best friend. But with humans not allowed, her only chance is teaming up with the magical creatures who live there to do it.