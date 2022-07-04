The Simpsons' Production Crew Has Officially Unionized

20th Television Animation, the studio behind Fox's "The Simpsons," "Family Guy," and "American Dad," has agreed to acknowledge the production workers from the three shows forming a union within The Animation Guild (TAG, the first of many acronyms here). This voluntary recognition is a legal term that signifies an employer's official recognition of an organization as the bargaining agent for a group of employees.

Last month, news broke that TAG, one of the unions in the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), was vying to represent around 100 workers from the three shows in its first-ever attempt at collective bargaining. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the workers include "production managers, production supervisors, production coordinators, production assistants, writers assistants, associate producers, office assistants, IT supervisors, IT technicians, and others."

Animators on the shows have union representation through TAG, while writers and actors are covered through the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). Until now, however, their co-workers — the invaluable crew members listed above — have not received the same retirement or health care benefits, and their positions were often dismissed as a temporary rung on the career ladder, even though they were long-term gigs for many people.

NPR now reports that the workers have won the right to unionize with 90% supermajority support across the three shows.