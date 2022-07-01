Ms. Marvel Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy On Recreating Photographs Of Partition And Avoiding The Yellow Filter [Interview]

With the exception of, I think, three scenes, the entirety of this latest episode takes place in Karachi. As someone born there, I know you filmed in Thailand, but did that take any special significance for you?

Of course. I mean, you tell a filmmaker that she can recreate her hometown for the MCU? And so I literally took all my favorite restaurants, and I took all the places that I wanted her to experience. I wanted to put her on the streets. And the production designer, the art director, the props, the vehicles people, the costume designers, we all worked together in recreating Karachi on the streets of Bangkok. And then we did a few pick-up shoots in Karachi. And voila, you feel like you're in Karachi [laughs].

I'm frequently impressed by the color in this show, but in other TV shows and even movies, they use a lot of yellow filter to depict any scene set in either South America, the Middle East, or especially South Asia. I've noticed I haven't seen a hint of that in "Ms. Marvel" to this point. Was that something that the creative team, in general, consciously wanted to avoid on this show?

On day one, after I signed my contract, I told my team that there would be no yellow in my episodes, and there would be no yellow in general because my world is not yellow. It is green and pink and red and orange, and that's what I want the world to experience. And when you bring authentic storytellers who are rooted from that part of the world to tell a story, you will notice a visual difference in the way the story is told. "Ms. Marvel" is so special because the storytellers come from very different parts of the world. They bring with them experiences that are so important in telling that story.