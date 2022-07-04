Downton Abbey: A New Era Costume Designer Anna Robbins On Bringing The Allure Of Hollywood Glamor To Downton [Interview]

So one thing I really love, one of my favorite scenes in the film, is when the downstairs crew comes up for Mr. Barber's film, and I wanted to ask, did anyone have any special requests for their costumes?

I mean, lots of requests. It was like the kind of big opportunity to dress, how we always imagined it, and it was just so lovely for it to actually come true. I think the first request, it was an unsaid request because Lesley Nicol's been dreaming for years about wearing a tiara. So that was one of the first things I think we sourced for that scene, is that we knew that this was the opportunity that we'd able to pop some diamonds onto Mrs. Patmore. And so, yeah. There was that, I mean, there was the sense of Baxter's costume being as romantic as possible because we knew that there was going to be the proposal and ... it was I think about just finding each character in a completely different way and being able to really showcase them.

I was really struck by Mrs. Hughes, considering we always see her in usually like a black or a dark blue, and she comes down in kind of like this midnight blue outfit that really accentuates her for the film.

Yeah. I mean, and she's still covered up as well, Mrs. Hughes. You don't see much of her. She's always really proper. So the fact that you're seeing skin and it's like these really beautiful necklines and full skirts and she just looked beautiful because there's such a contrast to the Mrs. Hughes that we see day in, day out in one or two costumes first.

Exactly. I think when Myrna has her big movie star entrance, she has an amazing blue coat with the fur that's only there for that one moment, but it's such a powerful moment. How did you come about making everything for that one? It's only in that one scene, but how did you decide on that costume in particular?

It felt like one of the most important costumes for Myrna, and I think our idea very early on was that her palette should be really different to the palette of the women of Downton Abbey. And it was about looking at these icy tones that kind of reflected her slightly standoffish personality, complimenting this platinum blonde that Nosh [Anne Oldham] designed for her wigs and looking at the Hollywood glamor and the kind of the Hollywood actors of that time and drawing inspiration from how glamorous they were.

It's like a very different idea of beauty to the classic beauty of the ladies of the Abbey, so I think that was what we wanted to get was this amazing contrast. And we found these incredible original shoes. And then knowing that we got that lovely pan out shot, where we get to feature them was amazing because often you don't get to see the shoes. And so that was great. I had a great co-designer on the film, Maja [Meschede]. And Maja led on this costume, and so it was her idea to have this really icy blue and the shape of the cape to give this really dramatic silhouette as she stalks into the abbey. And yeah, it's like costume perfection. Yeah.