Rosemary's Baby Is Apparently Getting A Secret Prequel In Apartment 7A
When author Ira Levin ("The Stepford Wives") published his best-selling novel "Rosemary's Baby," the horrific tale of a young pregnant woman unknowingly being used as a vessel to birth the antichrist was immediately sought out to be the next great horror film. The following year, Roman Polanski delivered a cinematic masterpiece, but one that would be forever plagued by the unforgivable crimes of the director off-screen. "Rosemary's Baby" is frequently cited as one of the most important horror films ever made, and helped usher in a wave of religious/cult horror with films like "The Omen" and most notably, "The Exorcist." Despite the religious themes, "Rosemary's Baby" is ultimately the story about a woman being gaslit every step of the way, and the terrifying reality that we may not ever truly know our neighbors or even our spouses.
Culturally, the obsession with "Rosemary's Baby" has never gone away. There was a 1976 made-for-television sequel called "Look What's Happened to Rosemary's Baby." The story was also into a mini-series starring Zoe Saldana in 2014, unofficially remade in Turkey two years later as "Alamet-i-Kiyamet," and was given an unofficial sequel from Karyn Kusama in the "XX" segment, "Her Only Living Son." The obsession continues, as according to Bloody-Disgusting, the upcoming feature "Apartment 7A" from "Relic" director Natalie Erika James is actually a prequel to "Rosemary's Baby," focusing on what happened to Terry Gionoffrio, the woman who dies shortly after Rosemary Woodhouse moves into her new apartment building.
Terry Gionoffrio: Apartment 7a?
"Apartment 7A" is one of the Paramount Players' most highly-anticipated releases, given the undeniable star-power of the cast and crew. The theory Bloody-Disgusting proposes (which I agree with) lies in the fact Paramount owns the rights to the "Rosemary's Baby" story, and that Platinum Dunes who is producing the project, was attached to remake the film 15 years ago. That wouldn't be enough to justify the speculation, but IMDb currently credits Amy Leeson as "Rosemary Woodhouse," the titular character from the original (of course, it's worth noting that IMDb is not the most accurate source of information). Additionally, Kevin McNally is credited as "Roman Castevet," the character Sidney Blackmer previously portrayed. This is notable because Rosemary discovers that "Roman Castevet" is an anagram for "Steven Marcato" who happens to be the son of a noted Satanist. It is this discovery that helps Rosemary deduce the truth about her roommates.
Star Julia Garner ("Martha Marcy May Marlene," "We Are What We Are," "Ozark") currently doesn't have a character name listed on IMDb, but all signs point to her playing Terry Gionoffrio. The film's script comes from James and Christian White, based on a draft by Skylar James. It's important to note this prequel news has not yet been officially confirmed, but just as Rosemary Woodhouse figured out the truth about the Castevet family, Bloody-Disgusting may have cracked the code.