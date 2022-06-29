Rosemary's Baby Is Apparently Getting A Secret Prequel In Apartment 7A

When author Ira Levin ("The Stepford Wives") published his best-selling novel "Rosemary's Baby," the horrific tale of a young pregnant woman unknowingly being used as a vessel to birth the antichrist was immediately sought out to be the next great horror film. The following year, Roman Polanski delivered a cinematic masterpiece, but one that would be forever plagued by the unforgivable crimes of the director off-screen. "Rosemary's Baby" is frequently cited as one of the most important horror films ever made, and helped usher in a wave of religious/cult horror with films like "The Omen" and most notably, "The Exorcist." Despite the religious themes, "Rosemary's Baby" is ultimately the story about a woman being gaslit every step of the way, and the terrifying reality that we may not ever truly know our neighbors or even our spouses.

Culturally, the obsession with "Rosemary's Baby" has never gone away. There was a 1976 made-for-television sequel called "Look What's Happened to Rosemary's Baby." The story was also into a mini-series starring Zoe Saldana in 2014, unofficially remade in Turkey two years later as "Alamet-i-Kiyamet," and was given an unofficial sequel from Karyn Kusama in the "XX" segment, "Her Only Living Son." The obsession continues, as according to Bloody-Disgusting, the upcoming feature "Apartment 7A" from "Relic" director Natalie Erika James is actually a prequel to "Rosemary's Baby," focusing on what happened to Terry Gionoffrio, the woman who dies shortly after Rosemary Woodhouse moves into her new apartment building.