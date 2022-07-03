Evil's Kurt Fuller Teases Dr. Boggs Will 'Really Transform' This Season [Interview]

I want to talk specifically about this week's episode, where you have a nice scene with Sister Andrea where you assess her. I know your character has a history with Sister Andrea and that he's seen a demon himself. But like a lot of people on the show, Dr. Boggs is trying to figure out what's real and what's in his mind, and Sister Andrea is a foil to that. What was it like shooting that scene where you're assessing her, and how did you approach it as your character?

One thing that struck me when you said that a lot of characters are trying to figure out what's real and what isn't, is that the one character who isn't doing that is Sister Andrea. She knows, and she's not in doubt or in conflict over anything. And here I am — a therapist who won't quite admit that he's seen something otherworldly or supernatural, or that can't be explained by the scientific method, or he can't look it up in one of his books — talking to someone who, if she's right about what she knows, will rock his world and make him change his worldview towards the end of his life.

I mean, people don't like to change at my age. You get tired of figuring things out. Dr. Boggs is very proud of his work and very proud of what he's done for people. For him to feel like he's been blowing it for all these years, and with Kristen, would be very difficult. So I felt in the scene, I felt afraid of her. I was trying not to show it, but she scared me.

And when she brought up that I had seen a demon, I couldn't hide it. I couldn't mask it, because Boggs right now is hiding. He's trying to lay low with this whole demon thing. And you can't do that with Sister Andrea. And then when she started describing the first time she saw something, the scales fell off Boggs' eyes. I don't know what takes they used, but there were times when I was just so sucked into her story, that my tongue was almost hanging out because it was resonating with the character so much.