Evil Season 3 Trailer: Demons, Ellipticals, And Ted Lasso, Oh My!

Just in case you've forgotten how uniquely terrifying the world can be, "Evil" has returned with all sorts of ghastly tidings, like a sleep paralysis demon in the nighttime. Since premiering on CBS and then making the move to Paramount+, "Evil" has gone vastly under-appreciated, but make no mistake, it's proven to be one of the cleverest and most unsettling shows on TV. For those still uninitiated into this particular world of hauntings and horrors, "Evil" explores the line between science and religion, with skeptical forensic psychologist Dr. Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) and Catholic seminarian David Acosta (Mike Colter). Teaming up with tech expert Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi), they investigate supposedly supernatural ongoings all while dealing with life's most unavoidable horror: Inner demons.

Not unlike "The X-Files," the series is a mix of monster-of-the-week madness and an overall grand plot that sees them facing off against Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson). Who's to say if he's a walking vessel for Satan or just a regular ol' psychopath? Either way, he's dangerous, ridiculously irritating, and, unfortunately, back for season 3. Not many shows can get away with a two-minute trailer featuring multiple exorcisms, a demon on an elliptical, a potential stabbing, and a hilarious allusion to "Ted Lasso," but "Evil" is the perfect mix of horror and absurdity to pull it off. You can check out the new trailer below.