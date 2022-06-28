Robert Englund Blew His Audition For A Completely Different Stranger Things Character

It's hard to imagine Robert Englund having to audition for a role on "Stranger Things." Of course, he's an actor and that is how actors secure jobs, but come on! He's Robert Englund, the man behind Freddy Krueger, one of the most iconic horror villains of all time. Can't he just get grandfathered in, as a treat?

Apparently not, because Englund recently revealed that he's done not one, but two auditions for the show, which is about to premiere the final two episodes of its fourth season on July 1. While speaking to Collider, the "Nightmare on Elm Street" actor revealed that he didn't impress "Stranger Things" casting director Carmen Cuba when he auditioned for a role in the show's third season.

"I probably went the wrong way with the character or something and I really wanted to be on the show," he explained in the interview. "I was disappointed."

Needless to say, that character was far different from the role of Victor Creel, the innocent man accused of murdering his family in Season 4. Just how different? Well, if everything had gone to plan, he could've been former Hawkins mayor Larry Kline.