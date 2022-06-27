Cool Stuff: Protect Wakanda With The Marvel Legends Life-Size Black Panther Helmet
The next big MCU film is "Thor: Love and Thunder," and Disney+ is also offering "Ms. Marvel" right now, but we cannot forget that we have "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" coming out in November. We haven't seen a single frame of footage yet, but the movie is only five months away, and it might be time to start considering which collectibles you must have in honor of the Marvel franchise. Thankfully, Hasbro is bringing out the Marvel Legends Series Black Panther Premium Electronic Role Play Helmet for all your cosplay needs. That's a mouthful, but it's also super cool.
Even though the movie is five months away, you're gonna need that to save up the $131.99 it'll cost to pre-order. The helmet will be available in fall of 2022, just in time for the new film, and it's rated for ages 14 and up, so get a cheaper one for the younger kids. Hasbro Pulse just posted the info on when it will be available for pre-order, revealing on Instagram that it will be available June 28, 2022 beginning at 1:00pm ET."
There was an earlier version of this helmet that has blue lights on it rather than the purple, though that doesn't seem to be available anymore. Like the last one, this will have flip-up lenses and, of course, the light effects. It appears to be the same other than that
I have to say, this is super cool. I love helmets from superhero films, and this one is an all-time favorite. As you likely know, out of respect for the late Chadwick Boseman who played the role, they won't recast T'Challa, meaning we may have a redesigned helmet in the new film, depending on whoever is the new person taking up the mantle.
Here's the official product description for the "Black Panther" helmet from Hasbro Pulse:
Wakanda forever! MARVEL LEGENDS proudly presents the Marvel Legends Series Black Panther Electronic Role Play Helmet, a 1:1 scale reproduction of Black Panther's helmet as it appears in Marvel Studios' Black Panther. The Black Panther is the ordained ruler and protector of Wakanda, the most technologically advanced nation on Earth, the armor and helmet serving as symbols of office as much as protective gear. Featuring movie-accurate sculpting and detailing across the helmet, this is the next essential MARVEL LEGENDS ROLE PLAY item for your collection! Trigger the flip-up/flip-down lenses and movie-inspired light FX and imagine Black Panther springing into action!
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will hit theaters on November 11, 2022. Wakanda forever!