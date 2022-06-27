Cool Stuff: Protect Wakanda With The Marvel Legends Life-Size Black Panther Helmet

The next big MCU film is "Thor: Love and Thunder," and Disney+ is also offering "Ms. Marvel" right now, but we cannot forget that we have "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" coming out in November. We haven't seen a single frame of footage yet, but the movie is only five months away, and it might be time to start considering which collectibles you must have in honor of the Marvel franchise. Thankfully, Hasbro is bringing out the Marvel Legends Series Black Panther Premium Electronic Role Play Helmet for all your cosplay needs. That's a mouthful, but it's also super cool.

Even though the movie is five months away, you're gonna need that to save up the $131.99 it'll cost to pre-order. The helmet will be available in fall of 2022, just in time for the new film, and it's rated for ages 14 and up, so get a cheaper one for the younger kids. Hasbro Pulse just posted the info on when it will be available for pre-order, revealing on Instagram that it will be available June 28, 2022 beginning at 1:00pm ET."

There was an earlier version of this helmet that has blue lights on it rather than the purple, though that doesn't seem to be available anymore. Like the last one, this will have flip-up lenses and, of course, the light effects. It appears to be the same other than that