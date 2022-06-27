Taika Waititi Played Music Non-Stop On The Set Of Thor: Love And Thunder

Italian filmmaker Sergio Leone famously had Ennio Morricone write his scores ahead of shooting and would play them on-set while making movies like "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly." This not only allowed his actors to better get into character, but it also helped set the mood and establish an internal rhythm for any given scene.

Given the now-classic results, it's little wonder directors have continued to emulate Leone's approach to this day, even on big-budget film tentpoles and TV shows as far removed as "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" and "Obi-Wan Kenobi." In many ways, though, that's only fitting. Modern blockbusters tend to rely just as much on their booming, exhilarating scores to create tension and excitement as Leone's westerns and period pieces leaned on Morricone's leitmotifs to heighten the emotions of their stories.

You can add "Thor: Love and Thunder" to the list of movies that have followed Leone's lead in that regard. Speaking at a press conference attended by /Film, co-star Christian Bale (who portrays Gorr the God-Butcher) voiced his appreciation for director Taika Waititi, noting he would play music non-stop to get his cast in the right frame of mind during production. As the Oscar-winner put it: